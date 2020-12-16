Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) Shares Gap Up to $25.15

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $26.50. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 48,378 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.33. The firm has a market cap of £140.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08.

Get Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £2,100,000 ($2,743,663.44).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) Company Profile (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.