Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$4.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31. Champion Iron Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$5.02.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.5099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

