Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.60 Per Share

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CHG opened at GBX 301 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.34. Chemring Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 145.80 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £849.37 million and a PE ratio of 22.57.

In other Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 12,162 shares of Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £28,337.46 ($37,023.07).

About Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures explosive hazard detection equipment; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and electronic countermeasures, as well as network protection technologies.

