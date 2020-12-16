Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSSE. National Securities downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

CSSE opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $240.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $83,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 30,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $462,606.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,812. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 38.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

