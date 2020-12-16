China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Separately, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. China Mobile has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 3.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 2.1% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 24,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

