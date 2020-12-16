China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) Shares Down 2.6%

China State Construction International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOHY)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $28.89. 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China State Construction International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86.

About China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY)

China State Construction International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the construction business in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, and internationally. It constructs public and private housings; buildings for the government and other institutions; commercial and industrial buildings, and hotels; and other building projects.

