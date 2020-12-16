Chorus Limited (CNU.AX) (ASX:CNU) Insider Sue Bailey Acquires 4,202 Shares

Chorus Limited (CNU.AX) (ASX:CNU) insider Sue Bailey bought 4,202 shares of Chorus Limited (CNU.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.82 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,855.44 ($23,468.17).

On Monday, November 9th, Sue Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of Chorus Limited (CNU.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$8.91 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of A$44,565.00 ($31,832.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$6.88.

About Chorus Limited (CNU.AX)

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

