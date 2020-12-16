ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.12. 792,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 380,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Specifically, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $322.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

