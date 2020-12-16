Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHT stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,089,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,716,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 100,992 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

