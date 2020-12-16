Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of CI opened at $205.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.49. Cigna has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1,053.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

