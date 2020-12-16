Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

CNK opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.59. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. III Capital Management bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cinemark by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 58.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 440,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 161,650 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $5,496,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $914,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

