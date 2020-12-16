Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long AUD vs. USD Index (NYSEARCA:UAUD) Shares Up 0%

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long AUD vs. USD Index (NYSEARCA:UAUD) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

