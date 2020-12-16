Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) to Neutral

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SUOPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:SUOPY traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350. Sumco has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

