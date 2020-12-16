Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,200.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $824.77.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $12.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,137.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,512. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,228.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $966.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

