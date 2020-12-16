Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $215.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.52.

Shares of SRPT opened at $167.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.27. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $178.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

