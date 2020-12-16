Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

About Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides banking, trust, and investment products and services to consumers and businesses in north central and eastern West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.