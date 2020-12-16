Civitas (CIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,988.24

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $59,988.24 and $2.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026184 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004598 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009548 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,861,917 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

