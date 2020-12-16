Claymore (CLM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Claymore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00146529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00848495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00178767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00424058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00141725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00084694 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

