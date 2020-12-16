Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 143,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

About Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

