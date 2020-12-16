CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Receives GBX 274 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 274 ($3.58).

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCX shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) target price for the company. Shore Capital downgraded CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 373.50 ($4.88). The stock had a trading volume of 623,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,448. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. CMC Markets plc has a one year low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 437.50 ($5.72). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 360.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 320.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

In other CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) news, insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total value of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60). Also, insider Euan Marshall bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £305.10 ($398.62).

About CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

