Comparing Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) & Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -239.29% N/A -51.82% Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Tilray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $160,000.00 129.06 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Tilray $166.98 million 6.29 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -4.66

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heyu Biological Technology and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 3 9 1 0 1.85

Tilray has a consensus price target of $10.95, suggesting a potential upside of 39.16%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of 7.05, meaning that its stock price is 605% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats Tilray on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

