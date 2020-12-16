Conceal Hits Market Capitalization of $617,797.79 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $617,797.79 and approximately $23,826.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Conceal has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,635.56 or 1.00185954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00026578 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00488956 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00750439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00136488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,145,632 coins and its circulating supply is 9,317,240 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

