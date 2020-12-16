Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $3.24. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 878 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.19.

About Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

