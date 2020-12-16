Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

BBCP opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $207.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.25. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

