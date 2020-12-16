Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.50 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROAD. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $28.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 254,237 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after buying an additional 547,540 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $41,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 202,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

