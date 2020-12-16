Content Value Network One Day Volume Reaches $833,697.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $833,697.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00146181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00851865 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00175421 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00426189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00139656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00085193 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

