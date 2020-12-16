CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $15.11 million and $189,371.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00199879 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 179% against the dollar and now trades at $294.21 or 0.01426006 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00126796 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000245 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002665 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

