Contrasting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 10.17% 33.04% 16.89% FormFactor 11.53% 14.52% 11.29%

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and FormFactor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 10 25 0 2.67 FormFactor 0 1 7 0 2.88

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus price target of $78.27, indicating a potential downside of 19.14%. FormFactor has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential downside of 17.25%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and FormFactor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $6.73 billion 17.31 $341.00 million $0.48 201.77 FormFactor $589.46 million 5.67 $39.35 million $0.81 53.33

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. FormFactor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats FormFactor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega GPUs, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, datacenters, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing stations for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze data and integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; metrology systems for various applications including the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; and thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

