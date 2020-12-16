Contrasting FlexShopper (FPAY) & Its Rivals

FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FlexShopper to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FlexShopper and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $88.79 million $580,000.00 -23.18 FlexShopper Competitors $1.33 billion $189.65 million 6.04

FlexShopper’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper’s peers have a beta of 1.50, suggesting that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.96% -1.40% -1.81% FlexShopper Competitors -21.28% -26.06% -1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FlexShopper and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 1 2 0 2.67 FlexShopper Competitors 239 732 985 92 2.45

FlexShopper presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 63.40%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 3.93%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

FlexShopper peers beat FlexShopper on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

