Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$4.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been assigned a C$4.75 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$3.72 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.2778182 EPS for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

