CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Posts Earnings Results

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.

CooTek (Cayman) stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $276.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.21. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

