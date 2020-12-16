Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price Up 8%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price traded up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $35.91. 2,446,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,862,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,608,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

