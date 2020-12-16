Corum Group Limited (COO.AX) (ASX:COO) Insider Jayne Shaw Buys 130,000 Shares

Corum Group Limited (COO.AX) (ASX:COO) insider Jayne Shaw bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,090.00 ($8,635.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Corum Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and software development company in Australia. It operates through two segments, Health Services and eCommerce. The Health Services segment develops and distributes business software for the pharmacy industry, including point-of-sale and pharmaceutical dispensing software; multi-site retail management; and dispense solutions and computer hardware and support services.

