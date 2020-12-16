Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cosan by 863.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cosan by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period.

NYSE CZZ opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

