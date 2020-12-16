COTI (COTI) Reaches Market Cap of $31.71 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. COTI has a total market cap of $31.71 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00146614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.63 or 0.00847854 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00178871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00424085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00141975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00085058 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.