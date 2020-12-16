Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Shares Up 13.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.71. 198,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 667% from the average session volume of 25,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Specifically, Director Mark Richard Patterson bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,574.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 77,050 shares of company stock worth $257,693 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.05.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.54).

About Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd Inc develops technology-based solutions to solve digital problems. Its flagship product is Vocal, a proprietary long-form digital publishing platform that provides storytelling tools and engaged communities for creators to get discovered and fund creativity. The company was formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Creatd Inc in September 2020.

