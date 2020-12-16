Cred Trading Down 3.7% This Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Cred has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and Huobi. Cred has a market cap of $3.03 million and $527,221.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00146614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.63 or 0.00847854 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00178871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00424085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00141975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00085058 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, UEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

