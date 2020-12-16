Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,500 Price Target

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,515.29 ($111.25).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,505 ($98.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £98.49 billion and a PE ratio of 39.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.