CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) & Verisante Technology (OTCMKTS:VRSEF) Financial Analysis

CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) and Verisante Technology (OTCMKTS:VRSEF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CRH Medical and Verisante Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verisante Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

CRH Medical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. Given CRH Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CRH Medical is more favorable than Verisante Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CRH Medical and Verisante Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical $120.39 million 1.73 $3.77 million $0.05 58.40 Verisante Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CRH Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Verisante Technology.

Volatility & Risk

CRH Medical has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisante Technology has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of CRH Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CRH Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CRH Medical and Verisante Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical -4.12% -3.37% -2.03% Verisante Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CRH Medical beats Verisante Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. It serves 64 ambulatory surgical/endoscopy centers in 13 states. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Verisante Technology

Verisante Technology Inc., a medical device company, engages in commercializing skin cancer detection systems. The company's products comprise Verisante Aura, which helps in the detection of various forms of skin cancer, including basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma; and Verisante Core for the detection of lung, cervical, gastrointestinal, and colo-rectal cancers. It also owns all the rights to the ClearVu and ClearVu Elite endoscopy systems for the detection of lung cancer. Verisante Technology has a licensing agreement with the BC Cancer Agency for the manufacture, distribution, and sale of products based on patented skin cancer detection technology. The company was formerly known as T-Ray Science Inc. and changed its name to Verisante Technology Inc. in January 2011. Verisante Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

