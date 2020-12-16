Critical Comparison: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07% Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 0.83 $67.93 million $7.60 1.84 Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Callon Petroleum and Deep Well Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 6 11 3 0 1.85 Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $6.59, indicating a potential downside of 52.90%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in 4 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. As of September 30, 2019, it leased 13,442 net acres of land under 7 oil sands. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. serves marketing facilities in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.