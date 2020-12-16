Critical Review: NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) vs. Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC)

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) and Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NexGen Energy and Uranium Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Uranium Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Uranium Energy has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Uranium Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uranium Energy is more favorable than NexGen Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Uranium Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Uranium Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NexGen Energy has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexGen Energy and Uranium Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$11.70 million ($0.05) -52.80 Uranium Energy N/A N/A -$17.15 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares NexGen Energy and Uranium Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy N/A -9.87% -5.67% Uranium Energy N/A -23.40% -17.03%

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

