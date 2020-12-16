Critical Survey: Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) versus Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) and Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weis Markets and Dairy Farm International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Weis Markets has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weis Markets and Dairy Farm International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $3.54 billion 0.38 $67.98 million N/A N/A Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.51 $323.80 million N/A N/A

Dairy Farm International has higher revenue and earnings than Weis Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Dairy Farm International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.62% 9.44% 5.99% Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Dairy Farm International pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Weis Markets has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Weis Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Weis Markets beats Dairy Farm International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 197 retail food stores including 4 stores in Delaware, 50 stores in Maryland, 6 stores in New Jersey, 9 stores in New York, 116 stores in Pennsylvania, 11 stores in Virginia, and 2 stores in West Virginia. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA name, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,533 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

