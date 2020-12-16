CROAT (CROAT) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $69,383.01 and $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 95.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 156% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,072,905 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

