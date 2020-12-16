Crown Trading Up 10% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $2,083.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,718.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.84 or 0.01471335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00093779 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00303213 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005826 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,162,902 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars.

