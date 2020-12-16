Cryptocean (CRON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,127.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003926 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.64 million and $11,127.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00063284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00414499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025176 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,025 coins and its circulating supply is 8,198,927 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

