Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Down 43.2% Over Last 7 Days (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $27.66 million and approximately $12,175.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00064386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00425640 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025572 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

