Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Get Cutera alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.64. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 25.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 32.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 14.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.