Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK opened at $21.00 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 519,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,349. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,913,000 after acquiring an additional 181,579 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,672,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.