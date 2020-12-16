DA Davidson Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to “Buy”

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 222,935 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $60,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

