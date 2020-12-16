Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €63.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €63.00 ($74.12) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.08 ($73.03).

Get Danone S.A. (BN.PA) alerts:

Shares of BN stock opened at €52.50 ($61.76) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.59. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.